The New England Patriots are the best team in the NFL, at least when it comes to generating followers on Instagram. A recent graphic created by René Bugner shows that the team is tops in the league with 4.68 million subscribers. For comparison, the entire AFC South combines for only 3.72 million followers.

Of course, the NFL’s numbers pale in comparison to other accounts: the most-followed sports team in the world, Spanish soccer club Real Madrid, has 117 million followers on the platform.