 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS DRAFT CLASS OL Cole Strange // WR Tyquan Thornton // CB Marcus Jones // CB Jack Jones // RB Pierre Strong // QB Bailey Zappe // RB Kevin Harris // DT Sam Roberts // G Chasen Hines // OL Andrew Stueber

Filed under:

Report: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suspended for 6 games, might not play against Patriots in 2022

Related: 5 veteran trade targets for the Patriots in this year’s draft

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new
Houston Texans v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are scheduled to square off against the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season. There is now a 35 percent chance that game will not feature All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins: as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hopkins has been suspended by the NFL for six games.

The 29-year-old, who caught 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns last season, has reportedly violated the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He will miss the first six weeks of the regular season — including a possible game versus New England.

Even with Hopkins sidelined, however, the Cardinals have a solid albeit not quite as impressive pass-catching corps. Newly acquired wide receiver Marquise Brown will likely serve as WR1 with A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia — a short-time Patriot — rounding out the position group.

The NFL will release its 2022 regular season schedule on May 12.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...