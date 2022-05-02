The New England Patriots are scheduled to square off against the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season. There is now a 35 percent chance that game will not feature All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins: as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hopkins has been suspended by the NFL for six games.

The 29-year-old, who caught 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns last season, has reportedly violated the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He will miss the first six weeks of the regular season — including a possible game versus New England.

Even with Hopkins sidelined, however, the Cardinals have a solid albeit not quite as impressive pass-catching corps. Newly acquired wide receiver Marquise Brown will likely serve as WR1 with A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia — a short-time Patriot — rounding out the position group.

The NFL will release its 2022 regular season schedule on May 12.