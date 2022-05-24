 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Patriots players take to social media to lobby for change following Texas school shooting

By Bernd Buchmasser
US-NEWS-TEXAS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-MI Fernando Salazar/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Following a mass shooting on Tuesday that left at least 14 kids and a teacher dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, several New England Patriots players took to social media to express their thoughts. Among them was running back Damien Harris, who shared a simple message in a tweet:

“We need change, now!”

Offensive tackle Trent Brown and safety Adrian Phillips essentially echoed Harris’ remarks — “change” was a key theme in their tweets as well.

Other Patriots players to share their thoughts on the situation include tight end Jonnu Smith and rookie defensive lineman Sam Roberts:

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the shooting at Ross Elementary School is the 212th mass shooting in the United States this year. May 24th is the 144th day of the year.

The Patriots organization itself just recently reacted to one mass shooting in Buffalo that saw 10 people get killed at a grocery store. “Heartbroken by today’s news. Our thoughts are with the Buffalo community, the families of the victims, and all who are mourning these tragic losses,” the statement read.

