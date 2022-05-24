Following a mass shooting on Tuesday that left at least 14 kids and a teacher dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, several New England Patriots players took to social media to express their thoughts. Among them was running back Damien Harris, who shared a simple message in a tweet:

“We need change, now!”

Devastating. Heartbreaking. Unimaginable. Lord, watch over every single person affected by this continued evil. WE NEED CHANGE, NOW‼️‼️‼️ — Damien Harris (@DHx34) May 24, 2022

Offensive tackle Trent Brown and safety Adrian Phillips essentially echoed Harris’ remarks — “change” was a key theme in their tweets as well.

This shit keeps happening and never any change https://t.co/NB3ZAhosMo — Trent Brown (@Trent) May 24, 2022

What will it take to change the laws and better prevent this to happen?? It’s Painfully obvious that the current laws don’t work. — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) May 24, 2022

Other Patriots players to share their thoughts on the situation include tight end Jonnu Smith and rookie defensive lineman Sam Roberts:

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spirit wickedness in high places”. — Jonnu Smith (@Easymoney_81) May 24, 2022

Prayers to all those affected by the incident in Uvalde, Texas! — Sam (@samroberts133) May 24, 2022

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the shooting at Ross Elementary School is the 212th mass shooting in the United States this year. May 24th is the 144th day of the year.

The Patriots organization itself just recently reacted to one mass shooting in Buffalo that saw 10 people get killed at a grocery store. “Heartbroken by today’s news. Our thoughts are with the Buffalo community, the families of the victims, and all who are mourning these tragic losses,” the statement read.