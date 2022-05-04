The first ever NFL regular season game to be played on German soil has been announced. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play hosts to the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Munich.

The game will take place in Week 10, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET on November 13:

The Buccaneers had already been announced as the host for that game, with the opponent unknown until today. The Kansas City Chiefs were regarded as frontrunners given an existing business relationship with the stadium’s host club, FC Bayern Munich, but instead the Seahawks will travel to Germany.

The Chiefs as well as the New England Patriots are therefore realistic candidates to visit the country next year — maybe even together: New England is scheduled to host a game versus Kansas City in the 2023 regular season.

Either way, fans in Germany will have some NFL football to look forward to this fall.