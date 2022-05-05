While the New England Patriots’ front office was getting ready for the first round of the NFL Draft last Thursday, a group of the team’s players gathered at quarterback Mac Jones’ house to follow the event. Among them was wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who stayed up “past [my] bedtime” — only to watch the Patriots trade out of the 21st spot.

Bourne captured his reaction, plus the entire day at Jones’ home, on video. While most of the video shows him and his teammates — a group that also includes fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, tight end Hunter Henry and defensive tackle Christian Barmore — enjoying a hibachi dinner in Jones’ backyard, the scenes of him living through the Patriots draft day experience are stealing the show:

Kendrick Bourne was none too pleased when the #Patriots traded back on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/5LjHMRlVH3 — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) May 4, 2022

The Patriots ended up selecting offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the draft. At that point, Bourne had already left Jones’ house to head home.