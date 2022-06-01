The New England Patriots will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the regular season, but they will not have to go up against defensive tackle Stephon Tuitt. A long-time cornerstone of Pittsburgh’s defensive front, the 29-year-old announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Tuitt released the following statement about his decision to step away from the game:

With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates, and coaches I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire from the NFL. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health. After the tragic loss of my brother Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football. I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field, and again want to thank The Rooney Family, Coach Tomlin, and the entire Pittsburgh organization. It was an honor and a privilege to play for this historic team. Go Steelers.

A second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame in 2014, Tuitt appeared in a combined 99 regular season and playoff games throughout his career. After his brother was killed in a hit-and-run accident in June, he missed all of 2021 on injured reserve.