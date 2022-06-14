Before giving the commencement address at Dartmouth College over the weekend, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson walked past a group of students about to receive their diplomas. Among them was an apparent fan, yelling “Go Broncos!” from the crowd.
A few seconds later, something else was shouted by a guy named Johnny: “Malcolm Butler?”
Butler, the New England Patriots cornerback, intercepted the game-sealing pass from Wilson in Super Bowl XLIX. The pick at the goal-line helped the Patriots hold onto their 28-24 lead over Wilson and his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, and allowed them to lift their fourth Vince Lombardi Trophy.
For old times’ sake, here is video of the play:
Thanks for the memories, Russ. pic.twitter.com/FNSkzMpeQO— Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) March 8, 2022
Loading comments...