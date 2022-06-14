This Pats fan had to remind Russ of Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl XLIX goal line interception (via jinxsycat/TT) pic.twitter.com/GR8AIs9et9

Before giving the commencement address at Dartmouth College over the weekend, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson walked past a group of students about to receive their diplomas. Among them was an apparent fan, yelling “Go Broncos!” from the crowd.

A few seconds later, something else was shouted by a guy named Johnny: “Malcolm Butler?”

Butler, the New England Patriots cornerback, intercepted the game-sealing pass from Wilson in Super Bowl XLIX. The pick at the goal-line helped the Patriots hold onto their 28-24 lead over Wilson and his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, and allowed them to lift their fourth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

For old times’ sake, here is video of the play: