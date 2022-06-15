Pro Football Focus ranks Patriots’ offensive line as the 7th best in the NFL

Even with two starters gone and the group’s position coach now in Las Vegas, Pro Football Focus feels quite confident in the New England Patriots’ offensive line entering the 2022 season. Releasing its latest position rankings, PFF’s Michael Renner has the group as the seventh best in football.

The rationale behind the ranking is given as follows:

The Patriots personify the “high floor” aspect of this tier. Four of their five offensive line starters have proven to be solid over the course of their NFL careers. Cole Strange is the one possible pain point, as he’s making the leap from FCS to the NFL. Going from Shaq Mason to a rookie could be a rocky transition for New England.

Based on their most recent practices, the Patriots are projected to head into the season with an O-line consisting of tackles Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown as well as interior linemen — from left to right — Cole Strange, David Andrews and Michael Onwenu.

While there are questions about Wynn possibly moving from left to right tackle and Strange’s jump from Chattanooga to the NFL, that lineup gives the Patriots the best in the AFC East, per PFF. For comparison, the New York Jets are ranked 13th, the Buffalo Bills 20th and the Miami Dolphins 23rd.