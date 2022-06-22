Jaylon Ferguson, a former third-round draft pick coming off his third season in the NFL, has passed away. The Baltimore Ravens announced the news of his death at the age of just 26 on Wednesday morning.

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.

Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, echoed the Ravens’ remarks in a statement shared by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson,” Lawson wrote. “The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”

Ferguson entered the NFL as the 85th selection in the 2019 draft out of Louisiana Tech, and over the next three years appeared in a combined 39 regular season and playoff games for the Ravens. He was a member of Baltimore’s outside linebacker rotation as well as a three-unit special teamer.

No cause of death has been announced yet.