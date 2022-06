This is about power and the war on women.. Scary, scary times.

The United States Supreme Court has decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, thus lifting federal protections for women seeking abortions that had been in place for almost 50 years.

Among those sharing their thoughts on the decision is Damien Harris. The New England Patriots running back took to Twitter to express his disappointment in the ruling and what it will mean for millions of women all over the country.