Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, who spent parts of 2012 and all of the 2013 season with the New England Patriots, has a new job. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he will be part Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage.
A first-round draft pick in 2008, Talib appeared in a total 159 regular season and playoff games over the course of his 12-year career as a pro. Besides his one-and-a-half years in New England, he also spent time in Tampa Bay (2008-12), Denver (2014-17), Los Angeles (2018-19) and Miami (2019).
He won a Super Bowl ring with the Broncos and was voted to five Pro Bowls, including one with the Patriots.
