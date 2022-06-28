Now a done deal: Former All-Pro CB Aqib Talib, who has impressed in the booth recently, will join the Amazon desk for Thursday Night Football, source said. He’ll be involved in pre-game, halftime and postgame. https://t.co/5Xen7zdp9d

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, who spent parts of 2012 and all of the 2013 season with the New England Patriots, has a new job. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he will be part Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage.

A first-round draft pick in 2008, Talib appeared in a total 159 regular season and playoff games over the course of his 12-year career as a pro. Besides his one-and-a-half years in New England, he also spent time in Tampa Bay (2008-12), Denver (2014-17), Los Angeles (2018-19) and Miami (2019).

He won a Super Bowl ring with the Broncos and was voted to five Pro Bowls, including one with the Patriots.