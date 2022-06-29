The New England Patriots appear to have hit the jackpot when they selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall selection. Jones did not just earn the starting gig in training camp by beating out incumbent Cam Newton, he also led the team back to the playoffs while playing some impressive football.

It is therefore no surprise to see the 23-year-old come off the board a lot earlier in a recent redraft made by Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson: Jones went to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3.

With the quarterback as well as Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 to Jacksonville), Zach Wilson (No. 2 to New York), Justin Fields (No. 9 to Denver) and Trey Lance (No. 11 to Chicago) off the board, New England had to go a different direction. Instead of going QB, the team selected a defensive back.

15. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: CB GREG NEWSOME II Original Pick: QB MAC JONES With Jones gone this time around, the Patriots would go in a completely different direction. I don’t think Davis Mills did enough as a rookie to warrant this kind of confidence in a re-draft, so Bill Belichick would instead future-proof the cornerback position, anticipating the departure of J.C. Jackson. Newsome may not have had an interception as a rookie, but he had eight pass breakups and showed some really sticky coverage all season.

Jones was not the only Patriots draft pick who went earlier in the redraft than he did in real life. Second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore was selected 20th overall by the New York Giants, who “could have used a presence like him on their defensive line even with the talent they already have there.”