Former Eagles, Buccaneers, Patriots defensive tackle Beau Allen announces retirement

After seven seasons, Beau Allen has announced his retirement from the NFL.

The former Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots defensive tackle did so Friday afternoon on Twitter, thanking those along the way for a career that spanned 93 games and a Lombardi Trophy.

“My time in Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and New England was spent with so many amazing teammates, coaches and support staff,” Allen’s statement read in part. “You guys have done so much for me, I can’t even begin to thank you all. At the end of the day, it’s you all that I will miss most about the game — let’s not be strangers.”

Allen, 30, entered the league in the seventh round of the 2014 draft out of the University of Wisconsin. He went on to record 16 starts, 120 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, a pair of pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

The Minnesota native earned a Super Bowl LII ring in his home state when the Eagles defeated the Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Two campaigns with Tampa Bay followed before Allen agreed to a two-year contract with New England.

Allen would reside on injured reserve for the duration of 2020 after having his 21-day practice period expire. Released the subsequent March, the run-stopping nose remained a free agent through the end of 2021.

“The game of football has done so much to influence my life,” added Allen. “It has given me amazing opportunities, friendships and memories than I am incredibly grateful for. Football has also provided challenges, dished out injuries, and acted as a crucible in which I was forced to compete and grow. These experiences have all worked to shape me into the man I am today. I am so thankful for it all.”