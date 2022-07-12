2018 Patriots sixth-round draft pick Christian Sam back in NFL with Cowboys

After two years out the NFL, a former New England Patriots draft pick has made his way back in ahead of training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys announced the signing of Christian Sam to the 90-man roster last Friday, and the move was processed on the transaction wire Monday.

Sam, 26, had entered the league one round after New England selected fellow linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley in 2018. No. 178 overall out of Arizona State spent his rookie season on injured reserve while earning a Super Bowl LIII ring. He was waived during cutdowns the following August having played 204 snaps on defense and 83 snaps on special teams in the preseason for the organization.

Stints on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions followed before the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Sam went unclaimed in the midst of training camp in 2020. He then participated in The Spring League and landed in the 21st round of the inaugural USFL draft back in February.

Spending the campaign between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers, Sam recorded 54 tackles, including eight for loss, to go with one forced fumble and one interception across nine games.

THANK YOU GOD YOU’RE SO GOOD. REAL WORK BEGINS! https://t.co/CwHJN22P7E — Christian C. Sam (@ShowinStatsSam) July 8, 2022

The Allen, Texas native is scheduled to report for Cowboys camp on July 26 in Oxnard, Calif.