Madden ratings: Matthew Judon leads Patriots’ linebacker group

By Bernd Buchmasser
NFL: DEC 18 Patriots at Colts Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One day after releasing the ratings for wide receivers, EA Sports’ Madden 23 has unveiled its views on another position: edge rushers. The group actually contains linebackers, ends, and edge defenders all bundled together, with their ratings posted on Tuesday.

A dozen New England Patriots were part of the reveal, with Pro Bowler Matthew Judon leading the bunch with an overall rating of 87. The full list looks as follows:

  • LB Matthew Judon: 87
  • LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: 80
  • DE Deatrich Wise Jr.: 78
  • LB Josh Uche: 74
  • DE Henry Anderson: 72
  • LB Jahlani Tavai: 70
  • LB Mack Wilson: 70
  • LB Raekwon McMillan: 69
  • LB Harvey Langi: 68
  • LB Anfernee Jennings: 67
  • LB Cameron McGrone: 65
  • LB Ronnie Perkins: 64

The list itself includes plenty of potential for debate. While Judon’s 87 seems like a fair ranking, there can be discussions about players such as Jahlani Tavai (seemingly too high) or Ronnie Perkins (seemingly too low).

