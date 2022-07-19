One day after releasing the ratings for wide receivers, EA Sports’ Madden 23 has unveiled its views on another position: edge rushers. The group actually contains linebackers, ends, and edge defenders all bundled together, with their ratings posted on Tuesday.
A dozen New England Patriots were part of the reveal, with Pro Bowler Matthew Judon leading the bunch with an overall rating of 87. The full list looks as follows:
- LB Matthew Judon: 87
- LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: 80
- DE Deatrich Wise Jr.: 78
- LB Josh Uche: 74
- DE Henry Anderson: 72
- LB Jahlani Tavai: 70
- LB Mack Wilson: 70
- LB Raekwon McMillan: 69
- LB Harvey Langi: 68
- LB Anfernee Jennings: 67
- LB Cameron McGrone: 65
- LB Ronnie Perkins: 64
The list itself includes plenty of potential for debate. While Judon’s 87 seems like a fair ranking, there can be discussions about players such as Jahlani Tavai (seemingly too high) or Ronnie Perkins (seemingly too low).
Loading comments...