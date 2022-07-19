One day after releasing the ratings for wide receivers, EA Sports’ Madden 23 has unveiled its views on another position: edge rushers. The group actually contains linebackers, ends, and edge defenders all bundled together, with their ratings posted on Tuesday.

A dozen New England Patriots were part of the reveal, with Pro Bowler Matthew Judon leading the bunch with an overall rating of 87. The full list looks as follows:

LB Matthew Judon: 87

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: 80

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.: 78

LB Josh Uche: 74

DE Henry Anderson: 72

LB Jahlani Tavai: 70

LB Mack Wilson: 70

LB Raekwon McMillan: 69

LB Harvey Langi: 68

LB Anfernee Jennings: 67

LB Cameron McGrone: 65

LB Ronnie Perkins: 64

The list itself includes plenty of potential for debate. While Judon’s 87 seems like a fair ranking, there can be discussions about players such as Jahlani Tavai (seemingly too high) or Ronnie Perkins (seemingly too low).