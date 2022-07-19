Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are trying not to turn the Las Vegas Raiders into “New England Patriots West” after joining the organization earlier this offseason. However, there is no denying that they do have plenty of Patriots connections on their roster and staff.

The latest such connection was added on Tuesday: as was announced by the team, it has signed former New England wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.

Zuber, 25, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2020 and spent the entire season on the club’s practice squad. He was elevated to the game day squad four times, however, and finished his rookie year with 26 total snaps on the offensive side of the ball.

Along the way, Zuber registered a pair of receptions that he took for 29 yards as well as two hand-offs for 21 additional yards. However, he was released by the Patriots after the following year’s preseason and via three more practice squads — San Francisco’s, Cleveland’s and New York’s — found his way to the USFL’s Houston Gamblers.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound wideout ended his lone season with the Gamblers as the league’s leader in touchdown receptions. Now, he has gotten another opportunity in the NFL.