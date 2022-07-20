NFL trade rumors: 49ers reportedly allow Jimmy Garoppolo to seek a trade

Former New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, might soon be on the move again. According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers have given his agents permission to seek a trade.

Garoppolo, 30, is entering the final season of a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension he signed with San Francisco after his arrival from the Patriots. While he did lead the team to a 31-14 regular season record in five years as a starter as well as one Super Bowl appearance, he has struggled with injuries throughout his time as a Niner.

The latest issue is related to his right throwing shoulder injury. Garoppolo underwent surgery earlier this offseason, and while reportedly cleared to return to practice is not guaranteed to be ready for training camp.

Further complicating matters for the team’s intentions to trade him is the $25.55 million salary cap hit his new club would have to absorb. Unless the medical checkup works in his favor and the salary matters are resolved, a trade might only make sense for one organization: the Cleveland Browns who will possibly lose their starter, Deshaun Watson, for an extended period of time due to a league-mandated suspension.

As for the 49ers, they are prepared to move on without Garoppolo: the team traded up in the first round of last year’s draft to select North Dakota State’s Trey Lance third overall. Lance started two games as a rookie in 2021, completing 57.7 percent of his pass attempts for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.