Madden ratings: Is Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson underrated?

With the numbers for wide receivers and linebackers already released, EA Sports’ Madden NFL unveiled its ratings for the running back position on Wednesday. Led by Damien Harris, six members of the New England Patriots were included:

HB Damien Harris: 82

HB James White: 76

HB Rhamondre Stevenson: 73

HB J.J. Taylor: 69

HB Pierre Strong Jr.: 68

HB Kevin Harris: 61

Harris led the Patriots in rushing attempts, yards, yards per run and touchdowns in 2021, so seeing him top the list with an 82 overall rating did not come as a surprise. Behind him, veteran James White ranks with a 76 despite having suffered a season-ending hip injury last September and not being a safe projection heading into the new season.

The rest of the Patriots’ young running backs are seen as comparatively average, at least by Madden NFL standards — including Rhamondre Stevenson, who was the team’s RB2 last year and showed plenty of promise. Time will tell whether he and the rest of the group can outperform their overall scores.