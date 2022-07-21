Another day, another flurry of Madden 23 ratings. Thursday’s reveal saw the cornerback group unveiled, including nine members of the New England Patriots. Slot cornerback Jonathan Jones, who is coming off season-ending shoulder surgery, is the top rated player among the group.

CB Jonathan Jones: 81

CB Malcolm Butler: 78

CB Jalen Mills: 75

CB Terrance Mitchell: 73

CB Joejuan Williams: 72

CB Myles Bryant: 70

CB Marcus Jones: 68

CB Jack Jones: 66

CB Shaun Wade: 65

Jones as the top-ranked cornerback on the Patriots’ roster is tied for 32nd best in the NFL with an overall ranking of 81. For comparison, ex-New England starting corners J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore both rank in the top-10: Jackson is tied for eighth with a 90 score, while Gilmore somewhat surprisingly — he is coming off a quiet season by his own lofty standards — is tied for sixth with a 91.