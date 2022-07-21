Ex-Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty added to NFL Network’s ‘Good Morning Football’ roster

Former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty has found his next roster.

The NFL Network announced Thursday that the 13-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion has been added to the Emmy Award-winning show “Good Morning Football.”

McCourty, who will make his debut on July 25, retired last week from a career that began at pick No. 203 overall in the 2009 draft. The Rutgers product is now set to join Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva as part of the program’s new permanent cast in New York City.

“I’m fired up to join the team at NFL Network because it enables me to step out of one locker room and into another,” McCourty said in a press release. “Being able to team up with Jamie, Peter, Kyle and Will gives me new teammates with the common goal of adding to the success of ‘Good Morning Football.’ I look forward to the early mornings, great debates, laughter, and talking about the game I fell in love with. I know it will be a fun ride filled with fascinating guests and incredible segments. I will take full advantage of learning from my awesome co-hosts and production team.

“I’m excited to bring an inside perspective of what it’s like to be an NFL player. I’ve had the pleasure to experience it all in the NFL, from being drafted at the end of the sixth round, to being cut, then traded and finally retiring. I’ve endured seasons of 0-16 to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII. ‘Good Morning Football’ now gives me the platform to share those experiences and lessons with fans all over the world.”

McCourty finished his playing career as a five-time team captain. He spent eight campaigns with the Tennessee Titans and one campaign with the Cleveland Browns before being reunited with twin brother Devin McCourty in New England’s secondary back in 2018.

The 34-year-old went on injured reserve last fall after having appeared in seven games for the Miami Dolphins.

“Good Morning Football” airs live on NFL Network at 7 a.m. ET Monday through Friday.