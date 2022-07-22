DeVante Parker’s stint as the New England Patriots’ latest No. 11 was but a short one. The veteran wide receiver, who arrived via trade from the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason, has switched jersey numbers to No. 1.

The Patriots made the move official when they released their pre-training camp roster on Thursday, listing Parker as No. 1 rather than No. 11. That served as confirmation of an earlier social media post by the 29-year-old already teasing a change:

Looks like DeVante Parker took N’Keal Harry’s jersey #1 instead of #11. Via Parker on IG. pic.twitter.com/EtKpfEU6LQ — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 19, 2022

Parker had worn No. 11 ever since he entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2015. He continued the tradition after joining the Patriots, thus taking over a storied jersey previously donned by the likes of quarterback Drew Bledsoe and fellow wideout Julian Edelman.

With N’Keal Harry getting traded to the Chicago Bears, however, No. 1 was freed up and Parker willing to take it. While he has not donned a single-digit jersey since joining the pro level seven years ago, he does have some experience in this area: Parker wore No. 9 during his college career at Louisville.