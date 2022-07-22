Tom Brady briefly retired earlier this year. He will turn 45 in August. He is entering his 23rd season in the NFL. And he is the highest-rated quarterback in Madden NFL 23.

In what will surely become the subject of countless debate online, the former New England Patriots quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tops his position group. Brady was given a 97 overall rating, which is better than runner-ups Aaron Rodgers (96), Patrick Mahomes (95) and Josh Allen (92). Joe Burrow (90) rounds out the group of quarterbacks with a 90-plus rating.

For comparison, Brady’s successor in New England, Mac Jones, has a 79 overall rating as the 17th best QB in the game.

Whether or not those ratings are a true reflection of the state of the quarterback position in the NFL entering the 2022 season remains to be seen. Brady’s status as the greatest of all time having helped him climb to the top spot on this list would not be a surprise, though.