Former New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is back in the AFC East. According to his agent Mike McCartney, Sanu has agreed to join the Miami Dolphins.

A third-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, Sanu arrived in New England via Atlanta during the 2019 season. The Patriots traded a second-round pick in the following year’s draft to bring the wideout aboard, but he was unable to live up to the investment made in him.

Sanu ended up appearing in eight regular season games and one playoff contest, catching just 27 combined passes for 218 yards and one touchdown. Ahead of the 2020 roster cutdown deadline, he was let go again.

“It’s just one of those things that just didn’t work out,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said after Sanu’s release. “I have a lot of respect for Mo, but, ultimately, things just didn’t work out. I think he tried very hard. I think we tried hard. I don’t think it was anybody’s fault or anything like that. It was just one of those situations that just didn’t work out as well as I think everyone hoped it would have when the transaction was made.”

Sanu went on to spend time in San Francisco and Detroit before now joining the Dolphins.