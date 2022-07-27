Third-year offensive lineman Michael Onwenu has some pretty big shoes to fill this season. After all, he is the next man up at right guard and will therefore take over for offseason departee Shaq Mason.

Whether or not Onwenu can adequately replace Mason remains to be seen, but at least one analyst has faith in him: Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson recently named Onwenu as the New England Patriots’ “secret superstar.”

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: OL MICHAEL ONWENU Onwenu has racked up a little more than 1,500 snaps in two NFL seasons, earning an overall PFF grade of at least 84.3 each year despite playing in multiple different spots along the offensive line. Onwenu lost out in the shuffle last year when everybody got healthy, but this season, he figures to be one of the five starters for New England. If he can maintain the level of play he has shown thus far as a pro, he will be one of the best linemen in the NFL and a true secret superstar.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2020, Onwenu flashed his talents repeatedly over his first two years in the league. He failed to permanently establish himself as a starter but will get this opportunity now by returning to his college position.