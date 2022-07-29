Former Patriots second-round cornerback Duke Dawson lands with Panthers

Ex-New England Patriots cornerback Duke Dawson is now on track to revisit his former team in the preseason.

The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of the 2018 second-round draft choice following a workout on Friday.

Dawson, whom the Patriots traded up to select at No. 56 overall, began his rookie year on injured reserve due to a hamstring issue and remained among the inactives through Super Bowl LIII. He was traded to the Denver Broncos leading up to the NFL roster deadline the subsequent summer in an exchange of sixth- and seventh-round picks.

The University of Florida product went on to appear in 26 games, including four starts, through two regular seasons with Denver. A torn ACL late in 2020 led to stints on injured reserve and physically unable to perform before he finished last campaign on the practice squad.

Dawson, 26, has recorded 27 tackles, one fumble recovery and two pass deflections in his career. He stands with 414 snaps played on defense and 182 snaps played on special teams.

The Panthers are scheduled for joint practices in Foxborough on Aug. 16-17. Those sessions, which are free and open to the public, lead up to a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 19.