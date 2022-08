The New England Patriots will kick off their preseason slate on Thursday night, welcoming the New York Giants to Gillette Stadium. That also means that the first Gameday Magazine of the season will be available, and its cover features three oft-overlooked players at this time of the year: the specialists.

Kicker Nick Folk, punter Jake Bailey and long snapper Joe Cardona are on the cover. Kickoff for the game is at 7 p.m. ET.