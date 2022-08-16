The New England Patriots will open their 2022 regular season on the road against the Miami Dolphins. The Sept. 11 game will be broadcast on CBS, and the network announced its crew for the contest earlier today: Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta will work in the booth with AJ Ross providing sideline coverage.

The full list of broadcasting teams for the first week of regular season action looks as follows:

As of right now, nine of the Patriots’ 17 regular season games are scheduled to be broadcast on CBS. That said, the NFL’s flex scheduling might move some of those contests away from the network — if New England is worthy of such moves (by, for example, being among the best teams in the league down the stretch).

For the moment, however, the schedule is set and several of the broadcast teams listed above will likely make their way into New England homes this fall.