Patriots training camp: Bill Belichick expects Brian Hoyer to return to practice soon

Brian Hoyer has been a no-show at New England Patriots training camp the last four days, but it appears his absence should come to an end sooner rather than later. Head coach Bill Belichick, who spoke with reporters ahead of Tuesday’s session said as much.

“No,” Belichick said when asked whether or not the issue would be a long-term affair. “I’d expect him back fairly soon.”

Hoyer re-signed with the Patriots on a two-year contract extension ahead of this year’s free agency, and despite the addition of fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe was seen as QB2 behind starter Mac Jones. The veteran already filled that role last year, serving not just as a backup but also a mentor for the rookie Jones.

This camp, however, has proven to be a difficult one for him. Including Tuesday’s session, Hoyer has missed four straight practices. He also did not see any competitive drills during his last day on the field last Thursday.