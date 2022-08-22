Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman raised some eyebrows when he appeared on the Rich Eisen Show last week, mentioning how he “probably” might be able to make a comeback to help a team down the stretch.

“If I had three weeks, three maybe four weeks, start of the season, absolutely not,” Edelman said. “But if there’s a team vying for a playoff run, guy goes down. Could I get ready? I probably could.”

On Monday, Edelman’s former head coach was asked about the wide receiver who announced his retirement last year. Bill Belichick admitted that he had regular contact with Edelman, but would not comment on his statements about a theoretical comeback.

“I talk to Julian,” Belichick said. “I talk to him fairly regularly. I don’t know about him talking to Rich Eisen and all that. You’d have to ask Julian about that. I don’t know.”

A former seventh-round draft pick, Edelman spent his entire 12-year career with the Patriots. A three-time Super Bowl winner he became one of the most productive pass catchers in franchise history.

Now one year into his retirement, Edelman acknowledged last week that he was missing the sport.

“I miss it more this year than I did last year,” he told Rich Eisen. “I miss waking up in August, going to the field and smelling the fresh cut grass, seeing the sprinklers just finished. Seeing our equipment guys setting all the stuff out. The locker room. The fellas. The competition. Now being in my second year out, I can actually miss it because last year it was still ingrained in my head.”