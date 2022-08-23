Despite being only in his fourth year as a coach, Jerod Mayo is seen as a realistic candidate to soon take the next step in his development.

The New England Patriots’ linebackers coach since 2019, Mayo has already drawn some head-coaching interest in the past. Looking forward, the belief is that he again will be a popular name on the market in 2023.

It was therefore no surprise to find him listed among the most promising potential future head coaches in the NFL (via Pro Football Network):

Jerod Mayo, inside linebackers coach, New England Patriots Known as “Jerod Belichick” in the Patriots’ facility, Mayo spent eight seasons as a New England linebacker before turning to coaching in 2019. The former No. 10 overall pick’s work ethic and communication ability were consistently praised throughout his playing career, and that’s carried over as a coach. Mayo is only a position coach and doesn’t call plays for the Patriots, but his reputation is such that he’s garnered three head coach interviews over the past two cycles.

As noted in the excerpt, Mayo has had some head coach interviews in the past. He talked with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and just earlier this year was in touch with both the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders. While all three teams eventually went in different directions, there is no doubt that Mayo will get more opportunities sooner rather than later.