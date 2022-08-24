Could Trey Flowers be returning to the AFC East? That remains to be seen, but the veteran linebacker is getting an opportunity to showcase his skills in a free agency workout with the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Flowers originally arrived in the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2015. Over the next four seasons, he appeared in 55 regular season and playoff games — winning two Super Bowls.

In 2019, Flowers left the Patriots to sign a five-year, $90 million deal with the Detroit Lions. However, he ended both the 2020 and 2021 seasons on injured reserve and in total registered only 10.5 sacks in 29 games. For comparison, Flowers notched 26.5 quarterback takedowns in New England.

As a result of this and his $23.2 million salary cap hit for the upcoming 2022 season, the Lions decided to part ways with the 29-year-old earlier this year. Flowers has remained unsigned since his release in March.