Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman visited his ex-team’s joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this tweet, and seemingly playing into the speculation about him making a comeback sent the following Tweet: “Brought my cleats to the desert just in case...”

While it remains to be seen whether or not Edelman will come back, there is one person who apparently wants to see a comeback happen: former Patriots teammate and fellow retiree Rob Gronkowski shared his own Tweet encouraging Edelman to end his retirement that started last offseason.