Do the New England Patriots have any players among the best 100 in the NFL right now? Not according to a recent ESPN survey of 50 experts who projected the top players in football heading into the 2022 season.

While 27 of the league’s 32 franchises have at least one player representing them, the Patriots are among five nowhere to be found. They are joined by the New York Jets, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.

The Jets, Giants, Jaguars and Lions won a combined 14 games last season. The Patriots went 10-7 and made the playoffs. Heading into 2022, however, the experts polled by ESPN see all of them in a similar tier at least as far as high-end talent is concerned.

This also means that Patriots sophomore Mac Jones is not viewed as one of the top-14 quarterbacks who have made the list; neither is Matthew Judon among the best linebackers. Both of them, of course, made the recent NFL Network list asking players to rank the top 100 of their peers.