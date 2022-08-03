On Tuesday, the NFL announced severe penalties for the Miami Dolphins due to “tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity.” The team was stripped of first- and third-round draft picks due to improper communication with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Sean Payton.

On Wednesday, Brady’s former coach with the New England Patriots was asked about the incident involving his ex-starting QB. While the question in itself is a legitimate one, everyone in attendance saw Bill Belichick’s answer coming from miles away.

“Yeah, I’m not really worried about that,” Belichick said in his standard deadpan demeanor. “We’re just trying to have a good training camp here.”

The Dolphins were found guilty of having tampered with Brady all the way back since August 2019, when he was entering the final year of his contract with the Patriots. The future Hall of Famer eventually ended up leaving the team, but he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rather than the Dolphins.

Belichick’s thoughts on the issue of another team, let alone a division rival, tampering with one of his players?

“I’m focused on training camp here,” he said. “That’s all in the past.”

The Patriots will travel to Miami on Sept. 11 to play the Dolphins in their regular season opener. Should be a fun one.