While the New England Patriots have made only one reported move ahead of the NFL roster cutdown deadline — waiving tight end Devin Asiasi — other teams around the league have been quite busy.

Among them are the Carolina Panthers, who released a player on Tuesday Patriots fans should be quite familiar with: According to Joe Person of The Athletic, safety Kenny Robinson has been let go.

A fifth-round draft pick by Carolina in 2020, Robinson was involved in to major brawls during the Patriots-Panthers joint practices earlier this summer. He got in a fight with New England receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Kendrick Bourne on Day 1, and the next day was pulled off the field after seemingly celebrating a concussion suffered by Wilkerson.

“I didn’t really see the hit, but I did see him standing over the player. That’s not how we want to practice. Things happen in football. There were some good, clean hits, but we don’t stand over someone and taunt them,” Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said at the time. “Two days now that practice was affected by a guy. We’ll have to talk about it.”

Now, Robinson was let go by the team. Wilkerson remains out with the head injury he suffered two weeks ago.