While the New England Patriots were primarily working through the depths of their roster to open the action on NFL roster cutdown day — with a few notable exceptions — the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with a former first-round draft pick on Tuesday.

A former first-round pick who is in just his second year in the league: Las Vegas released the 17th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

The Leatherwood selection was a controversial one from the get-go, and the fact that the regime that drafted him was replaced after his rookie year did not help him. Now led by ex-Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, the Raiders decided to move on from the high-priced investment just one season into his pro career.

Las Vegas reportedly tried to trade Leatherwood before releasing him, but no team was willing to take on his contract. As a result, the team will have to absorb a $7.9 million dead cap charge by releasing him.