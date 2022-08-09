Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell’s training camp streak is over

The first 10 practices of the New England Patriots’ training camp started in the same fashion: with cornerback Terrance Mitchell jogging onto the field before any of his teammates. On Day 11, however, his streak came to an end.

Instead of Mitchell, it was Mac Jones taking the field first. The Patriots’ starting quarterback was the first man up the stairs and undergoing a new workout routine — possibly to get himself out of the funk he and the rest of the New England offense have been in for much of the last two weeks.

As for Mitchell, he took the field a short time after Jones. His streak as the first man on the field still came to an end, though.

Last week, he spoke about his habit of arriving for practice early.

“I just like getting out there, getting loose, trying to get ready for practice the best way I can,” he said. “Just get some air, let the sun hit me. Just try to get my mind ready. Just be out here, take a couple deep breaths. Just get ready for practice.”