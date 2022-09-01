Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones has a new jersey number

New England Patriots fourth-round draft pick Jack Jones has a new jersey number, again.

The cornerback started out wearing No. 53 during the offseason, a number reflective of his draft status (the Patriots give their rookies numbers in the 50s and 60s before their first game), before moving to No. 34. He wore that number throughout preseason but has now made another change.

Moving forward, Jones will don the No. 13 jersey. It was last worn by kicker Quinn Nordin, who currently resides on New England’s non-football injury list.

Jones is no stranger to frequently changing jersey numbers. He started his career at USC as No. 25 and after his transfer to Arizona State wore No. 21 and finally No. 0.