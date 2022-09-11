When the New England Patriots defense will take the field against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, linebacker Raekwon McMillan will wear a new jersey number on his chest. After donning No. 46 since his initial arrival as a free agent last offseason, he has now taken over No. 50.

That number, of course, has some tradition in New England. It had been worn by players such as Bob Yates, Sam Hunt and Larry McGrew before Mike Vrabel won three Super Bowl rings in the No. 50 jersey. Later, Rob Ninkovich won two championships in that number.

It was most recently worn by Chase Winovich, who was traded to Cleveland earlier this offseason. With No. 50 now open again, McMillan decided to take it. He himself had worn No. 52 and No. 54 during his stints with the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders before joining the Patriots in 2021.