The first Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season saw several injuries, but the highest-profile among them happened in the final game of the day. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott exited the primetime contest versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter due to what later turned out to be a fractured in his right thumb.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Prescott is set to undergo surgery on his throwing hand on Monday. He is expected to miss between six and eight weeks after the procedure.

With Prescott absent, the Cowboys will likely turn to backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush went 7-for-13 for 64 yards with two sacks after he entered the game against the Buccaneers on Sunday night. Dallas went on to lose the contest with a final score of 19-3, getting shut out over the final three quarters of the game.

At 0-1, Dallas is the only winless team in the NFC East: the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and New York Giants all celebrated victories on Sunday.