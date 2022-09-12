The New England Patriots suffered a 20-7 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins to open their regular season, but the oddsmakers still have trust in them heading into Week 2. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, New England is currently listed as 1.5-point road favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots struggled mightily in Miami, with their offense in particular a concern. Additionally, quarterback Mac Jones suffered an apparent back injury and later underwent X-rays. Those initial tests came back negative, but he will undergo further testing once the team is back in Foxborough on Monday.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are coming off a hard-fought 23-20 overtime win versus the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Their defense registered five takeaways, but also might have lost star pass rusher T.J. Watt to a pectoral injury that is feared to be of the season-ending variety.

The over/under for the game has been set at 41.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.