Coming off a quiet season opener that saw him play only two snaps, Kendrick Bourne will be participating in an NFL gaming event on Tuesday. The New England Patriots wide receiver will be part of the lineup of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming, which will see gamers and pro football players compete against each other.
The first ever episode will not just feature Bourne but, among others, Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney. The episode will be streamed live on YouTube on Tuesday, Sep. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
