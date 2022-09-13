Your favorite gamers are teaming up with NFL players to compete every Tuesday. Tune in tonight at 6:30pm ET to watch the first episode of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming: https://t.co/B4fz9F0dVu pic.twitter.com/l1vgK4PLLy

Coming off a quiet season opener that saw him play only two snaps, Kendrick Bourne will be participating in an NFL gaming event on Tuesday. The New England Patriots wide receiver will be part of the lineup of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming, which will see gamers and pro football players compete against each other.

The first ever episode will not just feature Bourne but, among others, Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney. The episode will be streamed live on YouTube on Tuesday, Sep. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET.