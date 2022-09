New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame This past weekend, @Colts QB @M_Ryan02 became only the eighth QB in NFL history to reach 60,000 career passing yards. The ball with which he passed this milestone is now in display in Canton. pic.twitter.com/gZmhdCLk68

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan hit the career milestone of 60,000 passing yards in Week 1, and the football he used to surpass that mark will now be displayed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Eagle-eyed fans will of course notice something: the number displayed on the ball. It brings back some memory from a Super Bowl Ryan and his then-team, the Atlanta Falcons, lost to the New England Patriots despite holding a 28-3 lead.