Filed under:

Watch: Nelson Agholor scores spectacular touchdown for Patriots against Steelers

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

The New England Patriots offense had a hard time to get things going in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it ended it on a high note: Mac Jones found Nelson Agholor for a spectacular 44-yard touchdown.

