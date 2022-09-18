Two weeks into his debut season as Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, Josh McDaniels remains winless. After a defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers on opening weekend, the long-time New England Patriots offensive coordinator also lost his second game with his new organization.

Despite jumping to a 20-0 halftime lead over the Arizona Cardinals, the Raiders collapsed in the second half to go into overtime at 23-23. They then had a chance to drive for the game-winning field goal before a Hunter Renfrow fumble — his second in as many plays — sealed the deal: the Cardinals recovered and returned the loose football 59 yards for a touchdown.

McDaniels’ club is therefore now at 0-2 and under some pressure heading into a road contest versus the Tennessee Titans. There is plenty of football left to be played, but Las Vegas is in a disadvantageous position in a competitive AFC West already.