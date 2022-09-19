49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffers season-ending ankle injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is done for the year. As was confirmed by head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday, the sophomore passer suffered an ankle injury in his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks that will require season-ending surgery.

Lance joined the 49ers as the third overall selection in last year’s draft, with the team investing three total first-rounders to bring him aboard. After spending most of his 2021 rookie campaign as a backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, the team handed him the keys to the offense this offseason — even with Garoppolo still on the team.

Lance started the first two games of the season and before his ankle injury had gone 15-for-31 as a passer for 194 yards and an interception. He hurt his ankle on a designed run, his 16th carry of the year.

With Lance out, Garoppolo will take over as San Francisco’s starting quarterback again. He promptly led the team to a 27-7 victory over the Seahawks on Sunday.