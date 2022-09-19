The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens are both 1-1 two weeks into the regular season, but the oddsmakers still see a significant difference between them. The opening line for their upcoming Week 3 clash at Gillette Stadium is a reflection of that.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are currently listed as 3-point home underdogs against the Ravens. The over/under for the contest has been set at 43.5.

Considering that home field advantage usually is worth a three-point bonus, the oddsmakers truly do not trust the Patriots to compete with the Ravens this week. That is the case despite both clubs entering the contest from a different background.

Whereas New England just beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 to earn its first victory of the season, the Ravens blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter to fall to the Miami Dolphins. Momentum appears to be the Patriots’ side form that perspective, but the oddsmakers have a different opinion: momentum, shmomentum.