Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor had his most successful game in a New England Patriots uniform on Sunday, catching all six of his targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. His performance was pivotal in the Patriots’ 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As a result of his outing, he was named among the “secret superstars” of Week 2 in the NFL by Touchdown Wire. Our friend Doug Farrar explained the selection as follows:

Nelson Agholor, WR, New England Patriots Speaking of receivers who can roll deep in the right offense, and are not in the right offense right now, we give you Mr. Agholor, who’s trying to make the best of whatever Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are doing to Bill Belichick’s passing game. Through his first two games of the new season, Mac Jones has attempted 11 passes of 20 or more air yards, completing four for 136 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Agholor has one deep catch on just two targets for 144 yards, and here it is: Agholor just going crazy vertical against Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon’s tight coverage. I loved the idea of the Patriots signing Agholor before the 2021 season, because in 2020, his deep-ball numbers with the Raiders were comparable to those that Tyreek Hill was putting up with the Chiefs. It hasn’t worked out as anybody would have expected, but if you’re looking to assess blame, Agholor’s going to be pretty far down the depth chart on that one.

Through two weeks, Agholor has been one of the Patriots’ best player on the offensive side of the ball. He and the rest of the team will go up against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.