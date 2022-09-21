The New England Patriots offensive line had a solid performance in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and as a result it finds itself climbing up the Pro Football Focus offensive line rankings. After coming in at No. 6 last week, the group is now at No. 3.

3. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (UP 3) Weakest Link: G Cole Strange Upcoming Opponent: Baltimore Ravens Technically, rookie Cole Strange is the weakest link on this line, but he was able to go toe-to-toe with Cameron Heyward in his second start and look capable while doing so. He gave up some pressure and a few more losses that never got to become pressure, but the fact the team believed in him enough to give him that assignment speaks volumes. The Patriots’ offense isn’t playing well, but the line isn’t the source of the problem.

The group consisting of left tackle Trent Brown, left guard Cole Strange, center David Andrews, right guard Michael Onwenu and right tackle Isaiah Wynn had some ups and downs in Week 1 but it played some solid football versus Pittsburgh. The run game worked well, while the pass protection also held up.