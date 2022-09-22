 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Photo: Vince Wilfork wears Patriots Hall of Fame jacket for the first time

By Bernd Buchmasser
Vince Wilfork will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon. On Thursday, the former defensive tackle got to try on the famous red jacket for the first time.

