Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Photo: Vince Wilfork wears Patriots Hall of Fame jacket for the first time By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Sep 22, 2022, 2:37pm EDT

Vince likes the fit. pic.twitter.com/OVBpSH5dw1— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 22, 2022

Vince Wilfork will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon. On Thursday, the former defensive tackle got to try on the famous red jacket for the first time.
